OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Let's bring up our next two brave contestants. We have Deb Amlen and Jonathan Corbblah.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Jonathan, you teach chess, huh?

JONATHAN CORBBLAH: I do. I am a chess master and I've been teaching it in New York for the last ten years.

EISENBERG: Wow, a chess master.

CORBBLAH: Yes.

EISENBERG: I'm going to call you a chess king. Does that happen a lot?

CORBBLAH: Well, I'll take it.

EISENBERG: You'll take it, okay.

CORBBLAH: Sure, I like them all.

EISENBERG: And Deb, what is this, you write word play for the New York Times?

DEB AMLEN: I do. I write the crossword blog for the New York Times.

EISENBERG: All right, so this is - yeah, this is going to be a good competition here.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Two thinkers. What are we playing, Art?

ART CHUNG: Ophira, this game is called Agrarian Maps. I'm going to describe a map of an agricultural area and you have to name the crop grown in that area. You guys ready?

EISENBERG: So fun. That is a fun game. Yeah.

CORBBLAH: That sounds great.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Yeah, it's also a drink mate. Audience, when you know the crop, you just take a drink, all right?

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: Okay, actually, Agrarian Maps is an anagram. It's an anagram of the words "Anagram Pairs," because each answer in the game will be a pair of words. The second word in each phrase will be an anagram of the first word.

So, for example, if I said the clue: goodness gracious, what swine, the answer would be gosh hogs. G-O-S-H is anagram of H-O-G-S. Okay?

EISENBERG: Right, easy stuff. Move it along.

CHUNG: I'm going to give you clues, hopefully, you know, many clues to get you to the right answer. The contestant who gets more right moves on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show. Here we go. Mr. Presley is not dead.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Jonathan?

CORBBLAH: Elvis lives.

CHUNG: Elvis lives, correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Fidel impersonators.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Jonathan?

CORBBLAH: Castros actors.

CHUNG: Castro actors, correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: The more sexually explicit metalworker.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Jonathan?

CORBBLAH: Lewder...

CHUNG: No, close. Deb?

EISENBERG: You're so close.

CHUNG: Deb has her eyes closed in fervent concentration.

AMLEN: I'm focused.

CHUNG: A couple of seconds, Deb. No, don't have it? Is there anyone in our studio audience have it?

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIENCE YELLING)

CHUNG: Lewder...

EISENBERG: Lewder welder, right.

CHUNG: Welder, yes.

(APPLAUSE)

AMLEN: Yeah.

CHUNG: And iPad or a Nexus 7 for use in wartime.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Jonathan?

CORBBLAH: Tablet battle.

CHUNG: Tablet battle, battle tablet, yes.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Slovenly or messy nakedness.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Deb?

AMLEN: Untidy nudity.

CHUNG: Yes, you're on the board.

(APPLAUSE)

AMLEN: I was bound to get the dirty one right.

CHUNG: To speak well of ancient Iran.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Jonathan?

CORBBLAH: Aspire Persia.

CHUNG: Sorry, that's incorrect.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Deb?

AMLEN: Praise Persia.

CHUNG: Praise Persia, correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: An immune hypersensitivity to art exhibitions.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CORBBLAH: Gallery allergy.

CHUNG: Correct, Jonathan.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: A new parent's misery and not having Pampers at the changing table.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CHUNG: Jonathan?

CORBBLAH: It's diaper despair.

CHUNG: Diapers despair, correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: All right, Jonathan, you are the winner of this round. Congratulations. That was a tough one.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Thank you so much, Deb. Jonathan will be moving on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show. Another hand for them, that was unbelievable.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.