Keli Goff: The One About Law And Order

It's your right to send complaints to your government officials. The trick is, after you send those letters, someone has to read them. That's where political analyst, blogger, and author Keli Goff got her start. Now, she serves as a political correspondent for The Root, and makes frequent appearances on MSNBC, CNN, and NPR. Goff has also written a few books, including the critically acclaimed Party Crashing: How the Hip-Hop Generation Declared Political Independence.

Goff sat down with Ask Me Another's Ophira Eisenberg to chat about how she became an expert on youth and African-American voting trends, which all started with a discussion at a friend's birthday party. She also explains how she used her political acumen to write her first novel, The GQ Candidate.

Goff may look tough during her many TV appearances as a political commentator, but she still cried when she heard the news that her favorite show, Law & Order, was being cancelled. Joined by a fellow Law & Order buff from our listening audience, we quizzed Goff about the goings-on of New York City's most notorious fictional precinct.

About Keli Goff

Keli Goff is a political correspondent for The Root, an online publication that features a variety of African-American voices. As a political analyst, Goff has appeared on more than 100 national and international news programs for networks such as BET, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, and the BBC. Her work regularly appears on the homepage of the Huffington Post and has also appeared in Cosmopolitan, TIME, ESSENCE and The Daily Beast. Her latest book, The GQ Candidate, was designated a recommended summer selection by MORE Magazine and The Los Angeles Times.

Goff's first book, the critically acclaimed Party Crashing: How the Hip-Hop Generation Declared Political Independence, is credited as one of the first publications to document the rise of "Generation Obama." She was profiled in the book No Excuses: 9 Ways Women Can Change How we Think about Power.

Goff holds a B.A. from New York University and a Master's degree in Strategic Communications from Columbia University.

In the video below, Goff talks about her new book, The GQ Candidate on CBS News' Washington Unplugged.

