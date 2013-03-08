Joss Whedon's 'Much Ado About Nothing' Gets A Snazzy Teaser Trailer

Here's how I started my review of Joss Whedon's Much Ado About Nothing, which I saw at the Toronto International Film Festival in September: "It's my position that there are films in the world the highest and greatest purpose of which is to be delightful."

Whedon's (yes) delightful adaptation of is scheduled for a limited release in the United States in June, and it finally has a trailer for you to look at. The only slight caveat I'd offer is that something about the composition of the trailer (maybe the jazzy music?) makes the movie look a bit slicker than it is — it is less slick than that in the best way. It looks almost like there's a hint of Baz Luhrmann from this presentation, and while I love a hint of Baz Luhrmann in a Baz Luhrmann movie, this isn't that. It's very simply done, it bears the marks of a lovingly crafted, not excessively fussed-over process, and you should absolutely, positively carve out a moment to see it when it finally arrives.

