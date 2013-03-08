© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Joss Whedon's 'Much Ado About Nothing' Gets A Snazzy Teaser Trailer

By Linda Holmes
Published March 8, 2013 at 10:45 AM EST

Here's how I started my review of Joss Whedon's Much Ado About Nothing, which I saw at the Toronto International Film Festival in September: "It's my position that there are films in the world the highest and greatest purpose of which is to be delightful."

Whedon's (yes) delightful adaptation of is scheduled for a limited release in the United States in June, and it finally has a trailer for you to look at. The only slight caveat I'd offer is that something about the composition of the trailer (maybe the jazzy music?) makes the movie look a bit slicker than it is — it is less slick than that in the best way. It looks almost like there's a hint of Baz Luhrmann from this presentation, and while I love a hint of Baz Luhrmann in a Baz Luhrmann movie, this isn't that. It's very simply done, it bears the marks of a lovingly crafted, not excessively fussed-over process, and you should absolutely, positively carve out a moment to see it when it finally arrives.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes