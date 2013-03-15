OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Finally, it's what our contestants have been waiting for. Let's bring back our winners to play our Ask Me One More final round.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: From Got Game, we have Max Bernstein. From Blinding Me With Science: Katie Hamill. From Submit It In Reduplicate: Matt Stefani. From Small Screen Adaptations: Brian Devinney. And from Long Before They Were Famous: Megan Schade.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Art Chung, what do you have in store for us?

ART CHUNG: Ophira, our final game is called For Your I's Only, and that's the letter "I" because all of the answers in this game will be words, phrases or proper nouns in which "I" is the only vowel.

Contestants, we'll give you a short clue, and you respond with an I's only answer. We're going to play this spelling bee style, so one wrong answer and you're out. You'll only have a few seconds to answer. The last person standing is our grand winner. Max, you might use the name of this U.S. state to count off the seconds. Three seconds. Sorry, Max. Katie, do you know?

KATIE HAMILL: Mississippi.

CHUNG: Mississippi is right. Thanks, Max.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Matt, marking a text with a yellow pen. Three seconds. No, Matt. All right, move on to Brian. Brian?

BRIAN DEVINNEY: Highlighting.

CHUNG: Highlighting is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Megan, it's a slang term for a football.

MEGAN SCHADE: Skin.

CHUNG: More.

SCHADE: Pigskin.

CHUNG: Pigskin, we'll accept that. Yes, Megan.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Katie, it metaphorically says you're fired.

HAMILL: Pink slip.

CHUNG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Brian, a Pacific Island nation known for their bottled water.

DEVINNEY: Fiji.

CHUNG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Megan, he used to rap with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

SCHADE: DJ I.

(LAUGHTER)

CHUNG: No, I'm sorry. Katie, do you know?

HAMILL: Will Smith.

CHUNG: That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: We're down to Katie and Brian. Brian, it's the biggest hit of the band Devo.

DEVINNEY: Whip It.

CHUNG: Whip It, good.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Katie, in dentistry it's an inflammation of the gums.

HAMILL: Gingivitis.

CHUNG: Correct.

(APPLAUSE)

CHUNG: Brian, it's an important person or Donald Trump's hair, allegedly. Three seconds. Brian is giggling, but I'm sorry. Katie, for the win: an important person or Donald Trump's hair, allegedly.

HAMILL: Big wig.

CHUNG: Correct. You're our winner.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Congratulations, Katie, you're our ASK ME ANOTHER big winner. And your prize, Jad is going to make you your very own personal unique sonic ID, which is sort of your own theme song, made from sounds in the universe. It's like an audio collage that sounds really cool. It will be your own personal one that you can use for your ring tone, or for your voicemail, or for your alarm clock, whatever you want.

HAMILL: Oh my gosh, that's awesome.

EISENBERG: Congratulations.

HAMILL: Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)