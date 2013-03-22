Professional Pickpocket Apollo Robbins Plays Not My Job

Apollo Robbins may be one of the few people in the world to proudly identify as a professional pickpocket. He shows off his skills in Vegas and elsewhere, and works as a consultant to help all kinds of organizations protect themselves from people like him.

We've invited Robbins to play a game called "Try to pick this pocket, hot shot!" He may know all about picking pockets, but what does he know about Hot Pockets? Three questions about microwavable turnovers.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.