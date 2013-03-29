R&B Singer Aaron Neville Plays Not My Job

There might be a prettier voice in the world than Aaron Neville's, but if there is, it belongs to a bird, and there's no way that bird looks as good in a leather jacket. Neville has sung duets with Aretha Franklin, has a bridge in India named after him, and has had his voice prescribed by British social workers to help people with depression. He has a new album called My True Story.

One of Neville's big hits was "Don't Know Much," so we've invited him to play a game called "I Do Know Much!" Three questions about Jeopardy! champions.

