Sandwich Monday: The Chili Bomb

The problem with chili has always been this: When you try to eat it with your hands, you get terrible burns and weird looks from the snooty side of your family at the 2007 Chillag Family Reunion. Speaking of which — why don't you guys just go back to your solid gold houses and your Harvard "utensils" and leave me alone? I am who I am.

Anyway, the great in Evanston, Ill., has solved this problem with the Chili Bomb. It's chili, mixed with melted cheese, wrapped in cornbread and fried.

Robert: These are just like geodes, except the inside is in no way beautiful.

Miles: These go really great with a side of T-Boz and Left-Eye Bombs.

Eva: I could really get into basketball if instead of shooting a ball into a hoop, you tossed one of these into my mouth.

/ NPR Pessimists say it's half full of chili; optimists say there are other foods I can eat.

Miles: This is like that dream I had where a Cadbury Cream Egg and The American South had a baby.

Eva: Finally, an entree for those on the Cream-Filled Ball Diet.

/ NPR Like father, like daughter.

Robert: Grandpa sure feels a lot better since the surgeon got these out of his abdomen.

Ian: I have a weird compulsion to sit on these until they hatch.

/ NPR Evil, delicious evil, lurks within.

Miles: If there's a food that doesn't taste better as a deep-fried ball, science hasn't discovered it yet.

Ian: Somewhere there's a bucket of chili that can finally hit the high notes.

[The verdict: Delicious, and it opens up a brand new category of food. Wouldn't it be great to have a matzo ball filled with chicken soup? Someone, please, make this happen.]

Sandwich Monday is a satirical feature from the humorists at Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me

