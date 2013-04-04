'Arrested Development' Comes Back On Netflix On May 26, So Get Extra Sleep Now

Netflix has announced that the new "anthology" season of Arrested Development will arrive — all 15 episodes at once — on May 26. The show, which ran on Fox from 2003 to 2006 and won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, will bring back its entire cast, including Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jeffrey Tambor, Michael Cera, David Cross, and many, many more.

May 26 is a Sunday, so this means that some people will stay up very late on Saturday night and start watching at 12:01 a.m. Sunday (that's Pacific Time, so 3:00 in the morning for East coasters such as myself), while other people will get up very early on Sunday, but quite frankly, if you want to think about anything else at work on Monday, May 27, you might want to wear headphones.

So remember: 12:01 a.m., May 26. The schedule after that will be approximately as follows: the first animated GIFs from the first episode will appear at 12:01 and a half, people will complain that Netflix is down at 12:02, spoilers will begin appearing on Twitter at 12:03, angry tweets about spoilers at 12:04, think pieces about how this distribution model affects spoilers at 12:05, think pieces about how this distribution model might result in the return of Firefly at 12:06, listicles of 10 more shows that Netflix should revive at 12:07, complaints that these episodes "suck" at 12:08, complaints about haters at 12:09, questions about why people who are so into Arrested Development refuse to watch Community at 12:10, and 25 pictures of cats watching Arrested Development at 12:11.

Start sending out your viewing party invitations.

