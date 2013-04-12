OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Let's welcome our next two contestants: Brian Little and Michelle Williams.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Hello. Michelle, clearly you've got some high intelligence. You studied journalism, economics and Arabic. Do you consider yourself an organized person?

MICHELLE WILLIAMS: Oh, god no.

EISENBERG: No?

WILLIAMS: No, it's just a mess.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: It's just an entire mess. Okay, I like your honesty. How about you, Brian? You design video games. That sounds like organizing chaos in a way. Are you a logical thinker, deductive?

BRIAN LITTLE: To an extent, but in terms of keeping things neat and tidy, no.

EISENBERG: Okay. You guys both are slobs. Interesting.

(LAUGHTER)

LITTLE: Sure.

EISENBERG: Our next game is called What's Next. Contestants, we'll give you a list of related things or people or whatever, and you have to tell us what's next in the order of the list.

For example, if we said red, orange, yellow, green, and? You'd say blue, because those are some of the colors of the rainbow. Remember, the winner of this round goes on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show. Washington's Birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Michelle?

WILLIAMS: Arbor Day.

EISENBERG: Arbor Day is not correct, although I'm sure it's in there somewhere.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Yes, Brian?

LITTLE: Labor Day.

EISENBERG: Labor Day, that is correct. Those are federal holidays in order.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Two, three, five, seven, eleven and?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Brian?

LITTLE: Thirteen.

EISENBERG: Thirteen, the...

LITTLE: Prime number.

EISENBERG: ...six prime numbers. That's right.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: I like that, you got a little - you were pretty sure about that one.

LITTLE: I was excited about that one.

EISENBERG: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Sydney, Athens, Beijing, and?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Brian?

LITTLE: London.

EISENBERG: London, that is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Do you want to tell?

LITTLE: Olympic cities.

EISENBERG: Olympic cities. Not only Olympic cities but?

LITTLE: Summer Olympic cities.

EISENBERG: There you go. That's right, from '96 to 2012. Exclamation point, at symbol, hash tag and?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Brian?

LITTLE: Dollar sign.

EISENBERG: Dollar sign, that is right.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Those are the symbols above the number keys one to four on the standard keyboard. It's a tough one. "The Chamber of Secrets." "The Prisoner of Azkaban." "The Goblet of Fire" and? Oh, boy.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: All right. These are titles of Harry Potter books, which I know you both know.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Brian?

LITTLE: I can tell you after the one that you're asking for, it's "Half Blood Prince."

EISENBERG: Yes.

LITTLE: And then it's "The Deathly Hallows."

EISENBERG: Aha, but what's the one we need?

LITTLE: The one that we're asking for I can't think of.

EISENBERG: I know, that's why we wrote it like this. Michelle, any ideas?

WILLIAMS: It's the one where he's very moody. That's all I can remember.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: All right, I know that you guys know it, but I'm going to...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

LITTLE: I got it. "Order of the Phoenix."

EISENBERG: "Order of the Phoenix."

(APPLAUSE)

GREG PLISKA: That was a deep dive you had to make for that one.

EISENBERG: See if you know these books. Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, and?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Brian?

LITTLE: Ex.

EISENBERG: Nope. This one also is one of the more boring books.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: The main character very moody at this point.

(LAUGHTER)

PLISKA: This is the one where God gets all moody.

EISENBERG: Very moody.

PLISKA: Such a drag.

EISENBERG: Wandering around.

PLISKA: You should see the review on Amazon.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Michelle?

WILLIAMS: Oh, god, I was raised Catholic. I should know this. I have no idea.

EISENBERG: Anyone out there?

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIENCE YELLING)

EISENBERG: Numbers. Yes, those are...

PLISKA: It's the Old Testament, Michelle, it's not...

EISENBERG: Yeah, it's the Old Testament.

PLISKA: It's outdated.

EISENBERG: Yeah, exactly. "Slumdog Millionaire." "The Hurt Locker." "The King's Speech" and? They are silent. That is also a hint.

LITTLE: I know what you're asking for.

EISENBERG: Do you?

LITTLE: Not the answer.

EISENBERG: What am I asking for?

LITTLE: The Oscar winner from last year.

EISENBERG: Ah, good for you. All right.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: No? Neither of you? Throwing it out there.

(SOUNDBITE OF AUDIENCE YELLING)

EISENBERG: "The Artist." Edward VII, George V, Edward VIII, George VI, and?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Michelle?

WILLIAMS: Edward IX.

EISENBERG: That would seem like a perfectly sane thing to say sequentially. But no, there was no Edward IX. You might just think of something in that list that is now.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

LITTLE: Elizabeth II.

EISENBERG: Elizabeth II. That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Those are British monarchs from 1901 to present. Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and?

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Brian?

LITTLE: Uranus.

EISENBERG: Yes, it is.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Yes, it is. You're correct.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: All right, Brian, you won this round. Congratulations. You'll be moving on to our final round at the end of the show.

(APPLAUSE)