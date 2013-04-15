Let's Rush To Judgment: 'Catching Fire'

After the huge success of The Hunger Games, both movie and book, it seems like a foregone conclusion that there's enormous pent-up demand for the next chapter of the film adaptation, Catching Fire. This is the book where Katniss' story becomes much more explicitly political, and her status as a revolutionary and a warrior is more fully realized.

It's also, however, where it begins to become clearer that this is a dark story that will have its devastating moments.

But even aside from the now Oscar-blessed Jennifer Lawrence, who can't get into a movie where Philip Seymour Hoffman and Donald Sutherland sit around scheming?

Catching Fire opens November 22.

[via Jezebel]

