© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Singer Erykah Badu Plays Not My Job

Published April 19, 2013 at 3:32 PM EDT
Erykah Badu performs as part of the Sugar Water Festival at the Greek Theatre on Aug. 9, 2005, in Los Angeles, Calif.

This segment was originally broadcast on Feb. 08, 2013.

This week , Wait Wait comes to you from the AT&T Performing Arts Center in the Dallas Arts District. Turns out, singer Erykah Badu was a student at the high school for the performing arts directly across the street. We're guessing she used to gaze across the street and say to herself: "Someday I'm going to be in a theater that's not yet built, performing on a public radio news quiz." And today, that dream comes true.

We've invited Badu to play a game called "Tall, courtly newscaster with deep, resonant voice and comforting manner seeks same." Valentine's Day is coming up, and if you don't have a date — don't worry. There's help for everybody out there. Everybody. Buzzfeed has posted a list of 50 dating sites for very specific types of people. Badu will answer three questions about the wide world of super-specialized dating.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life