This, That Or The Other IV

OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Let's welcome our next two contestants: Mary Brownlee and Sarah Bouboulis.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Now, what I can enjoy but our listeners can't see is that what we have right here are a pair of adorable identical twins.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Oh, my god. Do you sound identical? I don't know. Do you sound identical?

MARY BROWNLEE: Yes.

SARAH BOUBOULIS: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Can you do that again?

BROWNLEE: Yes.

BOUBOULIS: Yes.

EISENBERG: Okay.

(LAUGHTER)

JONATHAN COULTON: Are you spooky identical twins?

BROWNLEE: Just like "The Shining."

EISENBERG: So I'm sure a lot of people are obsessed with the idea of identical twins and they want to ask you all these questions. So but my question is can you think the same? Do you, like, share the same thoughts?

BOUBOULIS: When we touch, purple lights shoot out of our hands sometimes.

EISENBERG: Really?

(LAUGHTER)

BROWNLEE: What number am I thinking of?

BOUBOULIS: Seven.

Yep, that was it.

EISENBERG: Oh wow, that's cool.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: Mary, who's going to win this round?

BROWNLEE: Me, of course.

EISENBERG: Interesting. Sarah, what do you think?

BOUBOULIS: Me.

EISENBERG: Okay, wow. Okay, so they do think independently as well.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: Yeah.

EISENBERG: We got a good one in store for you. Jonathan, I think it's your favorite game of all time.

COULTON: This is my favorite game. I like this game a lot.

EISENBERG: This That or the Other.

COULTON: Yes, that's right. I will name an item and all you have to do is tell me to which of three categories that item belongs. Today's categories are tech companies, car models and Star Wars locations.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: Just to clarify, the tech companies are currently traded on NASDAQ, the automobile models are recently in production or in production now, and the Star Wars locations existed a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: I'm going to alternate questions between the two of you, so you don't have to worry about the buzzers. Just tell me is it a tech company, a car model or a Star Wars location. So, Mary, we're going to start with you.

BROWNLEE: Okay.

COULTON: Dagobah.

BROWNLEE: Star Wars.

COULTON: Yes, that's right.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: That's where Yoda lived.

BROWNLEE: I knew that too.

COULTON: Sarah, Elantra.

BOUBOULIS: Car model.

COULTON: Yes, you are correct.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: Mary, Toureg.

BROWNLEE: Car.

COULTON: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: Sarah, Zynga.

BOUBOULIS: Tech company.

COULTON: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: You can thank them for Farmville.

BOUBOULIS: Oh, yes.

COULTON: If you are thankful for Farmville.

BOUBOULIS: And all those other crazy things.

EISENBERG: Yeah, Bubble Safari, is that something?

BOUBOULIS: Something with a kitchen.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: All right, Mary. Alderaan.

BROWNLEE: Car.

COULTON: No. It is a Star Wars location.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: For goodness sake, that was Princess Leia's home planet.

BROWNLEE: That's where Princess Leia is from. For shame.

COULTON: Yeah. Sarah, Bespin.

BOUBOULIS: Star Wars.

COULTON: You are right.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: The home of the beautiful cloud city. Mary, Altera.

BROWNLEE: Tech company.

COULTON: Yes, it is a tech company.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: Sarah, Xterra.

BOUBOULIS: Car.

COULTON: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: This one's for you, Mary. Naboo.

BROWNLEE: Star Wars.

COULTON: Star Wars is right.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: That's where Jar Jar Binks was born. Oh, well.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: Sarah, Baidu.

BOUBOULIS: Star Wars.

COULTON: It's a tech company. Baidu is the Chinese Google. Mary, Yavin.

BROWNLEE: Tech company.

COULTON: No, it's a Star Wars location.

BROWNLEE: Star Wars thing.

COULTON: Was that your second choice?

BROWNLEE: Yeah.

COULTON: Sarah, Yandex.

BOUBOULIS: Tech company.

COULTON: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: It is a Russian Baidu.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: They can use that one for free in their marketing if they want.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: Mary, Veyron.

BROWNLEE: Tech company.

COULTON: No, it's a car.

EISENBERG: That's a tricky one. It sounds like a tech company.

BROWNLEE: It does.

COULTON: It does, yeah. It's Bugatti. It's a super fast sports car. They're very fast. Be careful.

(LAUGHTER)

COULTON: Sarah, Coruscant.

BOUBOULIS: Star Wars.

COULTON: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: Mary, Xilinx. I'll spell that for you. X-I-L-I-N-X.

BROWNLEE: Tech company.

COULTON: Yes, it is a tech company. You are right.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: Okay, Sarah, Kashyyyk. I'll spell that one for you, to be fair. K-A-S-H-Y-Y-Y-K.

(LAUGHTER)

BOUBOULIS: Can you say it again?

(LAUGHTER)

BOUBOULIS: The spelling confused me.

COULTON: Kashyyyk.

BOUBOULIS: Star Wars.

COULTON: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

COULTON: Chewbacca's home planet.

EISENBERG: All right, that was extraordinarily close in so many ways. Sarah, you did it. You are the winner. You're moving on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Thank you so much, Mary. Thank you, Sarah. Congratulations.