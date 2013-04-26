© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: Kal Penn Takes A Quiz On The Microbiome

Published April 26, 2013 at 1:51 PM EDT
Kal Penn

Kal Penn has a pretty unusual resume: He has starred in Harold and Kumar, the most successful series of stoner movies made in the past decade; and has served in the White House as the Obama administration's liaison to youth. Now he's hosting a new show, The Big Brain Theory, on the Discovery Channel.

We've invited him to play a game called "Ahhh! Get It Off Me!" You might be surprised to learn you're not alone in your body — there's a whole colony of bacteria and other critters called a "microbiome" living there. We're going to ask Penn three questions about our little unseen friends.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life