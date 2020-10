Old MacDonald has got nothing on resident rock star Jonathan Coulton, as he leads contestants in a pun game inspired by barnyard noises. Each question contains clues about both an animal, and a phrase or name containing the sound that animal makes. For example, the band name "Hootie and the Blowfish" includes the sound of an owl. This game is a hoot.

