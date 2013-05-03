© 2020 WFAE
Entirely Real Photos: Steven Tyler And His Animated Alter Ego

By Linda Holmes
Published May 3, 2013 at 9:39 AM EDT
Steven Tyler poses with character Nim Galuu, the character he voices in the upcoming film <em>Epic</em>.
It's Friday, and that means it's time for a photo of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler clowning around with a guy dressed up like a monster wearing essentially the same shiny housecoat as Steven Tyler.

It's a new tradition, but I'm hoping it will catch on.

In this case, Tyler is posing with "Nim Galuu," the creature whose voice he provides in the upcoming film Epic. By the way, according to Tyler's bio on the Epic site, "Tyler has teamed up with Modo Eyewear for his own featured line of reading and sunglasses." So yes, this apparently means that you can buy Steven Tyler reading glasses. EEEYYYOOOOOWWW!

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
