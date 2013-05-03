Entirely Real Photos: Steven Tyler And His Animated Alter Ego

It's Friday, and that means it's time for a photo of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler clowning around with a guy dressed up like a monster wearing essentially the same shiny housecoat as Steven Tyler.

It's a new tradition, but I'm hoping it will catch on.

In this case, Tyler is posing with "Nim Galuu," the creature whose voice he provides in the upcoming film Epic. By the way, according to Tyler's bio on the Epic site, "Tyler has teamed up with Modo Eyewear for his own featured line of reading and sunglasses." So yes, this apparently means that you can buy Steven Tyler reading glasses. EEEYYYOOOOOWWW!

