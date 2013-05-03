OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:

Let's say hello to our next two contestants, who I'd like to point out, shook hands with each other. Let's welcome Helen Busby and Jack Jackson.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: So you both are very well versed in pop culture, so I will ask you, Jack, who is your favorite celebrity to hate?

JACK JACKSON: Oh.

EISENBERG: I know.

JACKSON: There's so many.

EISENBERG: The amount, I know.

JACKSON: I'm not a fan of Taylor Swift.

EISENBERG: Okay. Helene, how about you?

HELENE BUSBY CONTESTANT: Claire Danes.

EISENBERG: Claire Danes, interesting.

CONTESTANT: Yeah.

EISENBERG: Both of you have problems with blondes.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: All right, well this game is called Supermarket of the Stars. Yes. There are plenty of celebrity endorsed products in the grocery aisles, like Newman's Own salad dressing. But why stop there? In this game, we've mashed together famous individuals with some well-known supermarket items.

For example, if we said in her spare time, George W. Bush's second secretary of state created a new flavor of the San Francisco treat, that would be Condoleezza Rice-a-Roni. Contestants, ring in with the combined celebrity product name. Women have been snagging up this brand of heavy-duty aluminum foil ever since it was sponsored by the hunky actor who starred in "Green Lantern."

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Jack?

JACKSON: Ryan's Reynolds Wrap.

EISENBERG: Ryan's Reynolds Wrap is right.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: On a diet, try this powdered low-calorie iced tea mix from a frequent Oscars' host. You rook marvelous.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Helene?

CONTESTANT: Billy Crystal Light.

EISENBERG: That is correct.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: This product slogan is two breakfast cereals on a wooden shelf, and I, I took the one more sugary.

(LAUGHTER)

EISENBERG: And they're great.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Helene?

CONTESTANT: Robert Frosted Flakes. Sorry.

EISENBERG: Yes, indeed it is.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Believe it or not, every package of this popular sliced bread is personally signed, sealed, and delivered by this Motown artist.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Jack?

JACKSON: Stevie Wonder Bread.

EISENBERG: Stevie Wonder Bread.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: The legendary Broadway actor who won a Tony Award for "Cabaret" recommends you spice up your hotdogs with this brand of Dijon mustard.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Helene?

CONTESTANT: Something French.

(LAUGHTER)

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Jack?

JACKSON: Joel Grey Poupon.

EISENBERG: There you go, Joel Grey Poupon.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: After tense negotiations with Count Chocula, Minnesota's junior senator decided to join General Mills with this pink, sweet and monstrous breakfast cereal.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Jack?

JACKSON: John Franken Berry.

EISENBERG: Yeah, well, no.

CONTESTANT: Okay.

EISENBERG: Okay, Helene.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

CONTESTANT: Al Franken Berry.

EISENBERG: Yes, Al Franken Berry.

(APPLAUSE)

CONTESTANT: I could think of a book.

EISENBERG: A 90s rapper promotes vegetarian living with a recipe for a word to your mother's salad which calls for one head of this green leafy vegetable.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

EISENBERG: Helene?

CONTESTANT: Vanilla Iceberg Lettuce.

EISENBERG: Yes.

(APPLAUSE)

EISENBERG: Jack, great job, but Helene is going to be moving on to our Ask Me One More final round at the end of the show.

(APPLAUSE) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.