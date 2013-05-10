We kick off our road show with a game dedicated to the stereotypical Boston dialect--you know, the one that tells you to "Pahk your cah in Hahvahd Yahd"? Host Ophira Eisenberg has a little punny fun with phrases and names that take on whole new meanings when you drop the "r's" in certain words. And for the record, "Hahd-Cawr Pun" is just Boston-speak for "Hard-Core Pun."

Plus, house musician Jonathan Coulton leads the crowd in a rousing rendition of a hometown favorite: Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," a tune often heard during the seventh-inning stretch at Red Sox home games. So for the love of baseball, sing along.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.