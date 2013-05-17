Pop Culture Happy Hour: Cancellation Blues And Cultural Etiquette Listen • 51:31

To mark network upfronts week, we talk in this episode about the cancellation of shows, including the ones that came and went that we honestly can hardly remember as well as the ones — like ABC's delightful, hilarious Happy Endings — that break our hearts. We cover the issue of disappointed fans, consider the possibility of shows resurfacing elsewhere, and hear an absolutely amazing story from Glen that you would not believe if I attempted to summarize it. (He mentions an IMDB page that you really have to see in order to see how funny that part of the story is.)

And then we delve into a topic brought to us by a listener on our Facebook page: the etiquette of viewing and listening and attending. Are you allowed to talk to someone while watching TV with him? Are you allowed to text at the movies? What is the etiquette of being tall at concerts? How about saving seats?

If you think this all sounds like it would make for some hot debates, you would be right.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about this site (which is wonderful and welcome) returning after a long hiatus, as well as an art piece and an album he loved. Trey is happy about a welcome retreat and a welcome return to the public consciousness for a perhaps underappreciated figure. Glen is happy about one of the same things he's so frequently happy about, but also about a podcast that he hasn't ever talked about before (believe it or not). I am happy about an intriguing trailer for a fall show as well as a wonderful new TV site (and this feature, and this one) about which I am not objective at all. (But I am right.)

