Not My Job: Three Headless Chicken Questions For Alice Cooper

When you think about heavy metal — the costumes, the makeup, the outfits, the huge stage shows filled with effects and pyrotechnics — pretty much all of that was invented, or at least perfected, by Alice Cooper. If it weren't for him, bands like Slayer and Megadeth would be playing love songs in identical suits and bowl haircuts.

We've invited Cooper to play a game called "So what if you had bitten the head off that chicken?" We know — or at least, are willing to believe — he didn't really bite the head off a live chicken on stage. But if he had, it might have gone on to fame and fortune, just as Mike the Headless Chicken did back in the 1940s. Three questions about the real story of Mike the Headless Chicken.

