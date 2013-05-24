Pop Culture Happy Hour: Star Trek, SNL, And Boldly Going To New Places Listen • 50:16

On this week's show, we take advantage of the new Star Trek movie to chat about — well, to chat about Star Trek, yes, but also more generally to cover the whole problem of coming in fresh to a franchise other people know well. We approach this particular film from every level of knowledge from almost none to basically all, and we manage to link it not only to Star Wars (obviously), but also to Arrested Development and Before Sunrise. (No Before Midnight spoilers at all in the show, promise, though there are some in what I wrote yesterday, as explained at the top.)

If you care about Trek stuff, by the way, make sure you also read our pal Chris Klimek from earlier this week. And by all means, if you haven't taken in NPR's super-obsessive guide to Arrested Development, you really should.

We also talk this week about Saturday Night Live and its place in our universe. Can it last forever? What function does it serve, at this point? And what about the question Glen dares to ask: Does it really need to be live at all?

We close, as always, with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a movie he finally saw and a video we should never have looked up. Trey is happy about a movie the rest of us heartily endorse as well. He's also happy about a coming book and the fantastic trailer that makes us so eager for it. It will shock you, but Glen is not happy about a podcast this week! He's happy about a video and a book! Hard to believe, I know. I am happy about the Office finale, although Stephen expected me to be happy about something else entirely.

