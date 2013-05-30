Looking Ahead To The Future Of Modern Dance With Bill T. Jones

This season, dance legend Bill T. Jones celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance company, a collaboration that became an innovative force in modern dance.

Over the years, Jones has created more than 140 works for the company and in 2010, the dance troupe merged with Dance Theater Workshop to create New York Live Arts.

As part of Talk of the Nation's"Looking Ahead" series, Jones talks with NPR's Neal Conan about his hopes for the future of modern dance.

