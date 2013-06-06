© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

The Vexing Matter Of The Summer Blockbuster

By Linda Holmes
Published June 6, 2013 at 1:38 PM EDT
In <em>Iron Man 3</em>, Robert Downey Jr. reprises his role as Tony Stark (aka Iron Man), and Gwyneth Paltrow reprises hers as his girlfriend, Pepper Potts.
On today's Here & Now from WBUR, I talked to host Robin Young about the weird situation of summer blockbusters — which can easily go the way of Iron Man 3(hit!) or the way of After Earth(non-hit!) and it's not always easy to tell what you're going to get until it happens.

One of the things that complicates the situation is international box office and the effort to adjust films for a lot of different markets. Throw in the complicated relationship audiences have with directors and movie stars and the differences in mood between an upbeat action movie like Fast & Furious 6 and a downbeat sci-fi movie like After Earthmade itself appear, and you've got quite a cocktail of factors.

We also talked about the films that are out there for those of us whose tastes move beyond blockbusters, which gave me a fresh opportunity to advocate for some of my favorites that are out or coming out this summer.

Listen to the audio.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
