The Vexing Matter Of The Summer Blockbuster

On today's Here & Now from WBUR, I talked to host Robin Young about the weird situation of summer blockbusters — which can easily go the way of Iron Man 3(hit!) or the way of After Earth(non-hit!) and it's not always easy to tell what you're going to get until it happens.

One of the things that complicates the situation is international box office and the effort to adjust films for a lot of different markets. Throw in the complicated relationship audiences have with directors and movie stars and the differences in mood between an upbeat action movie like Fast & Furious 6 and a downbeat sci-fi movie like After Earthmade itself appear, and you've got quite a cocktail of factors.

We also talked about the films that are out there for those of us whose tastes move beyond blockbusters, which gave me a fresh opportunity to advocate for some of my favorites that are out or coming out this summer.

Listen to the audio.

