© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

High-Wire Artist Nik Wallenda Plays A Game Called 'Whoops'

Published June 8, 2013 at 6:48 AM EDT
With no net below, Nik Wallenda walks a 1,000-foot-long high wire, suspended 200 feet over the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh in 2009.

In June 2012, Nik Wallenda — of the great Wallenda Family circus dynasty — walked across Niagara Falls on a tightrope. On June 23, he plans to cross the Grand Canyon the same way. Wallenda has also recently written a memoir called Balance: Christian Faith and Miraculous Results.

Wallenda's job requires great precision and care. Other people's jobs? Not so much. We've invited Wallenda to play a game called "Whoops!" Three examples of extreme clumsiness, stupidity or both, taken from an annual compilation of odd workers' comp claims put together by lawyer Thomas Robinson.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life