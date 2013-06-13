© 2020 WFAE
The Complete List: What NPR's Backseat Book Club Has Read So Far

By NPR Staff
Published June 13, 2013 at 7:00 AM EDT
Carina Jaffe, 3; Larissa Jaffe, 9; Denali Jaffe, 10; Zahra Jaffe, 6; and their friend Christina Tonnu, 8, read <em>The Phantom Tollbooth</em> together in Philadelphia.
Ever since we launched NPR's Backseat Book Club in 2011, our young listeners have been busy reading — classics like The Wizard of Oz, Black Beauty and The Phantom Tollbooth, and newer tales, like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and The Graveyard Book. If you know a kid age 9-14 who's looking for a great read, look no further: Here are all the books we've read so far. (And here's the list in printable form.)

