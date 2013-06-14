© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

Pop Culture Happy Hour: Tony Awards And Shared Songs

By Linda Holmes
Published June 14, 2013 at 11:44 AM EDT
We taped this week's podcast while still giddy from the effects of the very fine Tony Awards broadcast, so we begin by sharing some thoughts about that killer opening number, some of the other musical happenings, our feelings on Pippin, Phantom and other theater pieces, and whether we are suffering from, as Glen puts it, "Doogie Fatigue."

And then we open up a discussion about what we term the "he said/she said" song, which encompasses breakup songs, never-ever songs, songs of longing, and perhaps a little bit of tormented whispering. It also brings you to a mind-meld between Trey and Stephen that might just make you cheer. There is a lot of music here, and it's all great (and, because of Stephen, sometimes very depressing). We'll come up with a Spotify playlist once you've had a chance to contribute your suggestions as well.

And as always, we close with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a little project he'll explain, with which he needs your help. I am happy about this, obviously. Trey is happy about this, this, and this. And Glen is happy about this.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes