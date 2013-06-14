Pop Culture Happy Hour: Tony Awards And Shared Songs Listen • 50:41

We taped this week's podcast while still giddy from the effects of the very fine Tony Awards broadcast, so we begin by sharing some thoughts about that killer opening number, some of the other musical happenings, our feelings on Pippin, Phantom and other theater pieces, and whether we are suffering from, as Glen puts it, "Doogie Fatigue."

And then we open up a discussion about what we term the "he said/she said" song, which encompasses breakup songs, never-ever songs, songs of longing, and perhaps a little bit of tormented whispering. It also brings you to a mind-meld between Trey and Stephen that might just make you cheer. There is a lot of music here, and it's all great (and, because of Stephen, sometimes very depressing). We'll come up with a Spotify playlist once you've had a chance to contribute your suggestions as well.

And as always, we close with what's making us happy this week. Stephen is happy about a little project he'll explain, with which he needs your help. I am happy about this, obviously. Trey is happy about this, this, and this. And Glen is happy about this.

