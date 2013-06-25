Making Art From Art: 5 Nonfiction Reads For Summer

An elaborate cake exactingly modeled from the work of a Dutch minimalist painter. A piece of literary criticism as interesting and expansive as its subject. A photograph of an eerie, antlered hat sculpted from feathers and tulle. Art criticism, written with a novelist's eye. Here are five books that traverse genre and medium, while keeping the same aim: to analyze, celebrate and re-imagine beautiful works of art.

Each book is a work of radical reinterpretation: Each looks at art through the lens of another art. Painting is explicated through pastry, millinery through photography, and painting and writing through extraordinary criticism. These are books by five master craftsmen, who take their crafts, whatever they may be, to their very limits.

