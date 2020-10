Ready for some juicy gossip about the latest celeb to fall off the wagon? You'll have to visit TMZ for that, because the only "AA meeting" happening in this game is between celebrities' first and last names. Host Ophira Eisenberg doles out clues to famous people whose first names end with, and whose last names begin with, the letter "A."

