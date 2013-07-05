© 2020 WFAE
Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Heat' Is On, So Come On Down

By Linda Holmes
Published July 5, 2013 at 11:54 AM EDT
With apologies for an abbreviated post this week (I'm actually not at the office; I am invisible!), we bring you a show all about The Heat, the buddy comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock, which — hey! — we really liked, along with much of the rest of the universe. We'll talk about the comedy, the weird idea that a hit starring these particular actresses is a "surprise" hit, the script that made us laugh, and lots more.

After that, we move on to perhaps the most highly specific topic we have ever covered in detail: The Price Is Right. Is Plinko really as bad as some of us believe it is? (Yes. Yes, it is.) Can the world ever have enough yodeling? Is all this just a salute to consumerism? And why does anyone ever lose at Ten Chances? (Spoiler alert: that last question makes Stephen very animated.)

And as always, we close with what's making us happy this week.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
