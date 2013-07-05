Pop Culture Happy Hour: 'The Heat' Is On, So Come On Down Listen • 53:18

With apologies for an abbreviated post this week (I'm actually not at the office; I am invisible!), we bring you a show all about The Heat, the buddy comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock, which — hey! — we really liked, along with much of the rest of the universe. We'll talk about the comedy, the weird idea that a hit starring these particular actresses is a "surprise" hit, the script that made us laugh, and lots more.

After that, we move on to perhaps the most highly specific topic we have ever covered in detail: The Price Is Right. Is Plinko really as bad as some of us believe it is? (Yes. Yes, it is.) Can the world ever have enough yodeling? Is all this just a salute to consumerism? And why does anyone ever lose at Ten Chances? (Spoiler alert: that last question makes Stephen very animated.)

And as always, we close with what's making us happy this week.

Find us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter: me, Stephen, Glen, Trey, producer Jess, and esteemed producer emeritus and music director, Mike Katzif.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.