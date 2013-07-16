Cheers To That! A Photo Exhibit All About Drinking

It's exactly what it sounds like.

"I wish I could tell you there was some really profound reasoning," says curator Sasha Wolf, owner of .

But, as good ideas often do, this one came over a glass of bourbon, as Wolf was brainstorming summer show ideas.

Oftentimes in the quiet summer months, she explains, galleries will curate group shows on a seasonal topic — like flowers or beaches. But Wolf wanted to do something "a little bit more quirky."

Since there's not much gallery traffic in the summer, curators use the time to focus on bigger fall shows. Although most potential customers are on vacation, Wolf says, these are her busiest months for planning.

As the French poet Charles Baudelaire famously wrote: One must always be drunk. Granted he was talking more metaphorically about being "drunk on life" — on wine, virtue, poetry — but whatever. Cheers!

