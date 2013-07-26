© 2020 WFAE
'Snacks On A Plane' And Other #dullermovies

Boring movie titles may not lure audiences into theaters, but they are luring users on Twitter. The #dullermovies thread challenges tweeters to pick an enticing film title and deflate it. People have come up with must-not-see films such as Ferris Bueller Goes to School and I Speculate On What You Did Last Summer. A couple of our favorites are collected below.

And we invite you to share your #dullermovie titles in the comments.

