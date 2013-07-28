Newport Folk Festival 2013: Day Two In Photos
1 of 20 — The Avett Brothers close out Saturday's festivities with a rollicking set and heartfelt sing-alongs.
2 of 20 — Ever the showman, My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James plays a solo set as wild as his hair.
3 of 20 — We're on a boat.
4 of 20 — Houndmouth blends electric Americana with rambling folk-rock songs at Newport.
5 of 20 — Rayland Baxter travels the world for inspiration, writing observant, reflective songs along the way.
6 of 20 — The versatile bluegrass star Sarah Jarosz plays new songs from her upcoming third album, Build Me Up from Bones, as well as Joanna Newsom and Bob Dylan covers.
7 of 20 — Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent being downright rowdy and anthemic as Shovels & Rope at Newport.
8 of 20 — No stage is too big for Shovels & Rope.
9 of 20 — Jason Isbell (right) gives a powerful and profound live set with his wife Amanda Shires at Newport.
10 of 20 — The storyteller and all-around delightful raconteur Frank Turner in a rockstar pose at Newport.
11 of 20 — Keep those ears safe, kid!
12 of 20 — With a big, ragged voice and a bigger personality, Langhorne Slim has little trouble grabbing a crowd's attention with raucous songs from his latest album, 2012's The Way We Move.
13 of 20 — Justin Townes Earle broadens his roots-country sound to incorporate folk and gospel music.
14 of 20 — The Lone Bellow radiates charm and intensity at Newport, but also serves some earnest cheese with an impromptu cover of the late '90s Edwin McCain hit "I'll Be."
15 of 20 — Dancing to The Lone Bellow.
16 of 20 — Recently resurgent folksinger Iris Dement gives a gorgeous solo set. Spirit Family Reunion would join her on The Carter Family classic "Keep on the Sunny Side."
17 of 20 — Joined by Laura Veirs and members of The Decemberists at times, Colin Meloy offers a career-spanning set at Newport, complete with new songs and a solo version of "The Crane Wife 3."
18 of 20 — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue show Newport how to get down.
19 of 20 — Deer Tick play an intimate set at the Newport Blues Café after the festival grounds close.
20 of 20 — Sunsets over Newport never get old.
The sun came out over the second day of the Newport Folk Festival — and flying hair, Flying Vs and flying drumsticks. Saturday included sets from Jim James, The Avett Brothers, Shovels & Rope, Frank Turner and much more. See a gallery of Adam Kissick and Meagan Beauchemin's photos here and follow us on Flickr.
