Newport Folk Festival 2013: Day Three In Photos
1 of 20 — Beck digs into his acoustic catalog with songs from Sea Change and Modern Guilt, but also introduces "Loser" as a "folk song from the '90s."
2 of 20 — Bombino speaks several languages — none of them English — but his endlessly hypnotic Saharan rock puts the audience in a trance.
3 of 20 — Sometimes accompanied by a pedal steel guitarist — but mostly solo — on the massive Fort Stage, the singer-songwriter Tift Merritt gives a stirring set, including a Tom Waits cover.
4 of 20 — Superstar!
5 of 20 — Spirit Family Reunion comes back after last year's breakthrough Newport set with two rambunctious performances.
6 of 20 — Al Spx is a study in contrasts as Cold Specks — uplifting like gospel, but full of goth gloom.
7 of 20 — Members of The Decemberists kick it old-time style as Black Prairie.
8 of 20 — Ho hey! The Lumineers lead several sing-alongs for a rapturous crowd.
9 of 20 — Overlooking the Newport Bay.
10 of 20 — The Berklee Gospel and Roots Choir brings some church to the Newport crowd.
11 of 20 — Bonnie "Prince" Billy (center) and Dawn McCarthy (right) sing music of the Everly Brothers.
12 of 20 — Tift Merritt (right) joins Andrew Bird for a number of old and new songs in a stripped-down set.
13 of 20 — Which road to take?
14 of 20 — The electronic-tinged folk musician Beth Orton lays aside the electronics on her new album and stark solo Newport performance.
15 of 20 — The L.A. band Lord Huron blends the choirboy folk of Fleet Foxes with the more roiling, polyrhythmic pursuits of Vampire Weekend.
16 of 20 — A Sunday jam.
17 of 20 — He's nicknamed Ramblin' Jack Elliot for a reason: The American folksinger took a good five minutes after each song to tell yarns and talk about his friends Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger.
18 of 20 — The Avett Brothers' tour buddies the Wheeler Brothers dish out some no-frills Austin roots-rock.
19 of 20 — Another brother band! The Felice Brothers play a set of barroom-friendly, accordion-enhanced rock songs at Newport.
20 of 20 — One final Newport sunset.
The Newport Folk Festival is a little like summer camp — crowded, loud, fun, full of a lot of your favorite people — and you never want to leave. On this year's last day artists said goodbye by coming together. Tift Merritt and Andrew Bird guested during each others' sets, members of The Decemberists — at the festival as Black Prairie — joined Colin Meloy onstage, and even Ramblin' Jack Elliot sang a Jimmie Rodgers tune with Sunday's closer, Beck. See a gallery of Adam Kissick and Meagan Beauchemin's photos here and follow us on Flickr.
