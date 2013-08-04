Newport Jazz Festival 2013: Day One In Photos
1 of 20 — For Wayne Shorter's 80th birthday, longtime friend and legendary pianist Herbie Hancock (left) joins him on the Fort Stage.
2 of 20 — Newport Jazz Festival founder George Wein sits at the side of the stage as Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock play.
3 of 20 — Clap your hands now! The quickly rising jazz singer Gregory Porter showcases new songs from his forthcoming album Liquid Spirit.
4 of 20 — Berklee College grad Ali Amr commands the qanun, a 72-string instrument, with his hybridized band.
5 of 20 — The Robert Glasper Experiment follows a Herbie Hancock tune with a Daft Punk cover — and there's plenty of vocoder to go around.
6 of 20 — The Miles Davis veteran and multi-instrumentalist Marcus Miller gives a pan-stylistic set at the Fort Stage.
7 of 20 — Marcus Miller's spirit guide is a Bruce Lee action figure.
8 of 20 — The Terence Blanchard Quintet lays down some new jams from Magnetic, including a guest spot from guitarist Lionel Loueke and some electric feels for Blanchard's trumpet.
9 of 20 — Vogue! Esperanza Spalding mugs for the camera.
10 of 20 — Trumpeter and santur player Amir ElSaffar leads his Two Rivers band, using microtonal techniques to investigate the blues.
11 of 20 — Smooth sailing.
12 of 20 — Bill Charlap's elegant trio is crashed by a clarinet summit when veteran reedman Bob Wilber (left of center) and Anat Cohen (right) join in.
13 of 20 — The Dominican-born pianist Michel Camilo leads his sextet in a spirited take on modern Latin jazz.
14 of 20 — Take a New Orleans-style brass band, then shrink it: That's the Ray Anderson Pocket Brass Band playing the Sweet Chicago Suite. Pictured here is trumpeter Lew Soloff.
15 of 20 — Guitarist Rez Abbasi takes inspiration from the late drummer Paul Motian in an electronics-enhanced trio at Newport.
16 of 20 — Turn on the bright lights.
17 of 20 — Watch that tongue, Edmar Castaneda!
18 of 20 — No sax is lonely if adored by thousands.
19 of 20 — With a sound like no other, guitarist Mary Halvorson plays a quintet piece so new, it only has a number (No. 35).
20 of 20 — This ain't no "Rockit," y'all. Pictured here is Casey Benjamin from the Robert Glasper Experiment on the keytar.
It's almost like a joke now: Which Newport festival weekend is going to get more rain? Folk or Jazz? Because the Narragansett Bay doesn't play around. Aside from the morning monsoon, the first day of the Newport Jazz Festival cleared up and gave us sunny sets from Marcus Miller (and his Bruce Lee action figure), the Terence Blanchard Quintet, Esperanza Spalding, a clarinet-assisted Bill Charlap Trio, and a very happy 80th birthday set with Wayne Shorter featuring Herbie Hancock. See a gallery of Adam Kissick's photos here and follow us on Flickr.
