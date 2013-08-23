Pop Culture Happy Hour: Voices And Changing Bands Listen • 51:27

On this week's roundtable podcast, we open with Lake Bell's movie In A World, which takes place in the world of voiceovers. We chat about the movie itself, and about Bell, but also about where voiceovers stand right now. Are they still important? As important as they used to be?

Then, we take a reader suggestion and talk about reconstituted bands — replaced singers, replaced drummers, and sometimes entire new versions of bands you thought you knew. This takes us into the story of Journey, the matter of The Beach Boys, and much more.

And finally, we talk about what's making us happy this week. Stephen loves this slowed-down song and this super-slowed-down song — and this sped-up song for good measure. Trey is happy about this ambitious art project. Glen delights in a new documentary about remarkable, largely unsung talents. And I praise a recent screening of a movie that's held up incredibly well, and catch up on a wonderful TV show I'd unfairly neglected when it first came out.

