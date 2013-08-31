Help! I'm Taking My Kids To See One Direction!

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEST SONG EVER")

ONE DIRECTION: (Singing) And we dance all night to the best song ever. We know every line...

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The quiet contemplative tones of pop music sensation One Direction with their hit, "Best Song Ever." I don't know - is it? One Direction is five young men from the U.K. who appeared on a television reality show and have since become an international music sensation. This weekend, a movie about the boys, called "This Is Us," opens here in the U.S. The better part of the audience is expected to be young women, many, with parents in tow. Timothy Guy has written a survival guide for those parents for the Press Enterprise. He joins us from Riverside, California. Thanks very much for being with us.

TIMOTHY GUY: Oh, thanks for having me.

SIMON: And you're going to this film, right?

GUY: Yes. I'm taking my two nieces. So, it should be fun.

SIMON: And how are you preparing?

GUY: Well, getting a lot of sleep. I have earplugs ready to go and lots of patience. I'm bringing lots of patience with me.

SIMON: What do you think parents ought to know going into this?

GUY: Well, the music is a documentary about their lives and how they deal with all the fame and it's also concert footage too. So, you get a little story in there for parents. They might want to, you know, learn a little bit about the band, or why your children actually love them so much.

SIMON: You've written a guide for parents. What are some of the points in there?

GUY: Well, I think the most important one is just go with the flow. You know, as long as your kids are having fun, I think that's all that really matters. You can share an experience with them and you could sort of, you know, connect with them that way. The movie is also directed...

SIMON: So, in other words, it's not an occasion to say, Leonard Cohen - now, there was music.

GUY: No, 'cause your kids will be like, oh, mom. The movie's directed by Morgan Spurlock from "Supersize Me." So, there's also, you know, you'll know it's a well-made movie. There'll be, you know, some good shots. So, there's something for parents like that. You can also have some fun with it. I've been singing "Best Song Ever" with my niece. I particularly don't like the song, but I thought it's a good way for us to connect and have some fun. She's laughing and having fun with it. Or you can do what my parents used to do when I was a kid and just embarrass me. You can wear a One Direction shirt and scream like crazy when Harry Styles comes on.

SIMON: Oh no. That would be...

GUY: He is very dreamy, so you got to know that going in.

SIMON: Yeah. You know, I understand. Any other tips that we should know about?

GUY: Yeah. Other than, you know, the other thing I suggested is make it a sort of give-and-take. You're paying for this movie, maybe they can wash the car or take the trash out later. So, you get something out of it.

SIMON: Oh. So, it sounds like you're going to have a good time, I must say.

GUY: Oh yeah. And years of therapy afterwards.

SIMON: Timothy Guy writes for the Press Enterprise. Joined us from Riverside, California. Good luck.

GUY: Thank you, sir.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BEST SONG EVER")

DIRECTION: (Singing) And we danced all night to the best song ever. And then you went oh, oh, oh. And then you went yeah, yeah, yeah...

