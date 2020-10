Get ready to give your mind and your mouth a workout. In this game led by host Ophira Eisenberg, all the answers have a guttural "ch" sound in them. For instance, the painter that had an eye for sunflowers but cut off his left earlobe is Vincent Van Gogh.

Plus, Jonathan Coulton concludes the game with a version of The Beatles' "Help!" that is also quite guttural.

