Not My Job: We Ask Australian Baz Luhrmann About Austria

Published September 6, 2013 at 6:50 PM EDT
Director Baz Luhrmann poses for a photo in July 2009 in Giffoni Valle Piana, near Salerno, Italy.

Baz Luhrmann's first movie, Strictly Ballroom, was a cheap, independent romance set in the world of ballroom dancing. The 1992 film became an international hit. Since then, the director, writer and producer has become known for his lavish operatic movies like Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge! and the recent The Great Gatsby.

Luhrmann's from Australia, where people are rugged and tough. We're from America, where people are dumb and mix up Australia and Austria. So we're going to ask Luhrmann three questions about that other country that he isn't from, Austria.

