Not My Job: Writer Mark Leibovich Gets Quizzed On Louis XIV

Published September 13, 2013 at 8:28 PM EDT
Mark Leibovich is the chief national correspondent for The New York Times Magazine. He has previously written The New Imperialists.

Washington, D.C., has long been thought of as a city filled with corrupt, cynical careerists who care only about themselves. Well, New York Times reporter Mark Leibovich has written a book called This Town that basically proves it.

We've invited him to play a game called "You think you've got to suck up ..." Leibovich may be an expert on Washington culture, but what does he know about the court of Versailles under Louis XIV?

