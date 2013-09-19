Morning Shots: Michel Gondry Does The NFL To A Beat

I cannot understand how I missed the news that Vanessa Redgrave and James Earl Jones are about to open as Beatrice and Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing, but this charming list of past pairings makes me want to watch the play ... a lot. (David Tennant and Catherine Tate! I didn't know that, because I don't hang out on the particular message boards where it was undoubtedly the most important thing to happen to culture since Shakespeare himself.) [ The Telegraph]

There's something about aging theaters that's just ... more poignant than other buildings, I think. A slideshow of those at risk of destruction is both a gorgeous thing and a sad thing. [ The Guardian]

The ingredients: Michel Gondry, LCD Soundsystem, the NFL, working out, music with a beat, and Gillette. The result: cool. [ The Hollywood Reporter]

There's nothing that gets your Thursday off to a good start quite like British baking gossip. Prominent cooking reality show lady likes premade frozen brownie traybakes! Which I think are ... pretty much frozen brownies! I learned a new word! For ... frozen brownies! [ The Guardian]

Here does not come Honey Boux Boux: the French Senate approved a bill to ban beauty pageants for kids under 16. [ Morning Edition]

The Canadian film world is getting more attention, and rightly so. Among other things, I saw several films in Toronto that were shot there and actually take place there, as opposed to all the films shot there that claim to be taking place in New York or wherever. Better to let Canada be Canada. [ The New York Times]

As wackadoo internet theories go, the Grand Unified Theory Of Pixar is slightly less bonkers than "Ferris Bueller is a figment of Cameron's imagination" but slightly more bonkers than "It is totally unmistakably true that Tony Soprano died." [ Slate]

Today in intriguing casting news: Bryan Cranston will play blacklisted and imprisoned screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in an upcoming film. [Deadline via Vulture]

If anything, the salary negotiation news that came out today that Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch will now make $60,000 an episode tells me that they're still not being paid enough, considering the crazy money The Big Bang Theory is making and how much better it's been since their roles became more prominent. [ E! Online]

Adam Pally is one of the many actors from the dearly missed Happy Endings who I'm dearly hoping does well in the future — including as a regular on The Mindy Project. [ The Hollywood Reporter]

And finally, lest you think there is no Breaking Bad news today, it turns out that the final two episodes are set to be longer than usual — 75 minutes each. Not a huge surprise, but who can be against prolonging the suffering? [ Vulture]

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.