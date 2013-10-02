© 2020 WFAE
VIDEO: 'I Quit' Dance Sure Works For Millions

By Mark Memmott
Published October 2, 2013 at 8:55 AM EDT

Dance break!

Take a couple minutes if you haven't seen it yet to watch young journalist Marina Shifrin's video resignation from the Taiwan-based animation company where she worked for about two years. (This may be obvious, but since it's set to a Kanye West song we need to say that there's a bad word or two.)

As of Wednesday morning the 5-day-old video had been watched about 8.3 million times.

Now, as happens, it's inspiring others — including Next Media Animation, the company Shifrin has said a funky goodbye to. Check out the staff's "we're hiring!" response.

And Shifrin herself recommends this "work-at-home-mom" parody of her parody.

Shifrin joins others who have famously fired themselves; including:

-- JetBlue flight attendant Steve Slater, grabbed some beer, spewed some expletives and popped the emergency slide on his way out of a job.

-- Greg Smith, the Goldman Sachs executive who flamed his firm in aNew York Times op-ed.

Reuters rounded up some other notable resignations in this video.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
