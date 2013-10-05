© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

It's Been A Really Bad Week For Classical Music

By NPR Staff
Published October 5, 2013 at 3:15 PM EDT
In Minneapolis, demonstrations in support of musicians have drawn regular support during the yearlong Minnesota Orchestra labor dispute.
In Minneapolis, demonstrations in support of musicians have drawn regular support during the yearlong Minnesota Orchestra labor dispute.

The world of classical music has had a very turbulent week. Carnegie Hall's labor dispute with its stagehands led to the cancellation of its opening-night gala. The Minnesota Orchestra, already one year into a labor dispute of its own, just lost its music director and the leader of its Composer Institute. And the New York City Opera, after a last-minute fundraising effort fell short, filed for bankruptcy.

To help sort through the wreckage, NPR Music classical producer Tom Huizenga joined All Things Considered host Arun Rath to discuss what went wrong for these ensembles and venues, and why their problems represent a larger and more troubling trend. Hear their conversation at the audio link.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeAll Things Considered
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff