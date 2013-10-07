Sandwich Monday: The Limited Edition Candy Corn Oreo

Nabisco has released a special edition of its classic sandwich cookie, just in time for Halloween: Oreos with candy corn filling. This beats the July 4 special, the Oreo filled with a live M-80.

Eva: I didn't even know candy corn and Oreos were dating ... now they have a kid?!

Robert: When I eat regular Oreos, I want a glass of milk. When I eat these, I want a glass of poison.

/ NPR The filling

(Weirdly, the filling lacks the waxy quality of candy corn, which Robert says is because it doesn't have any quality at all.)

Eva: I bet these Oreos wish they could dress as regular Oreos for Halloween.

Ian: I think I have to egg Nabisco's house now.

/ NPR Ian, being completely color blind, thought he was eating a regular Oreo.

Robert: This was Dr. Frankenstein's first experiment, but the result was so horrifying that he started using human corpses instead.

Miles: I can't wait for "Apple with a Razor Blade" Oreos!

Ian: I hope these Oreos are vegan, so vegans have something to not eat.

/ NPR Robert deconstructs his cookie.

Robert: Awww, this looks just like the cute little Oreos my kids used to make with Play-Doh. Except those were edible.

Eva: There are Double Stuf Oreos. Is there a way to do Zero Stuf Candy Corn Oreos?

[The verdict: definitely inferior to the original Oreo, but not as gross as expected, and weirdly addictive. Here's what's going on in my brain right now, as I sit 2 feet away from the unfinished package of Candy Corn Oreos: "Gross what a dumb idea EAT ANOTHER ONE regular Oreos are so much better EAT ANOTHER ONE DAMN IT Candy Corn Oreos are stupid EAT THEM TILL THEY'RE GONE YOU ARE POWERLESS."]

Sandwich Monday is a satirical feature from the humorists at Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!

