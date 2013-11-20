© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Get To Know The Works Shortlisted For The National Book Awards

By NPR Staff
Published November 20, 2013 at 12:01 PM EST

On Tuesday night, finalists for the National Book Awards read from their nominated works at The New School in New York City. The National Book Foundation will announce the winners Wednesday night.

Get to know the books on the shortlist — for fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young people's literature — using NPR's reviews and author interviews. Click the "Listen" links in the write-ups below to hear the authors read from their works.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff