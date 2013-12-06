© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Not My Job: Nick Lowe Gets Quizzed On Peace, Love And Understanding

Published December 6, 2013 at 11:39 PM EST
Nick Lowe

Nick Lowe was one of the founders of the Great British rock explosion of the 1970s, writing songs like "Cruel to Be Kind and "What's So Funny 'Bout Peace Love and Understanding." He's just released a new album of Christmas songs called Quality Street — A Seasonal Selection For All The Family.

Since Lowe's lyrics would lead us to believe there isn't anything funny about peace, love or understanding, we'll quiz him on three hilarious instances of human kindness.

Click here to listen to songs Lowe performed live at the Wait Wait taping.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life