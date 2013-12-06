Not My Job: Nick Lowe Gets Quizzed On Peace, Love And Understanding

Nick Lowe was one of the founders of the Great British rock explosion of the 1970s, writing songs like "Cruel to Be Kind and "What's So Funny 'Bout Peace Love and Understanding." He's just released a new album of Christmas songs called Quality Street — A Seasonal Selection For All The Family.

Since Lowe's lyrics would lead us to believe there isn't anything funny about peace, love or understanding, we'll quiz him on three hilarious instances of human kindness.

Click here to listen to songs Lowe performed live at the Wait Wait taping.

