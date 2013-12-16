© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Peter O'Toole, Exuberant From 'Lawrence' To His Last Role

By Bob Mondello
Published December 16, 2013 at 2:54 AM EST
1 of 6  — Actor Peter O'Toole performed on stage and on film in many leading roles, and began his acting career in the 1950s when he was serving in the Navy. He died on Dec. 14 at the age of 81.
Actor Peter O'Toole performed on stage and on film in many leading roles, and began his acting career in the 1950s when he was serving in the Navy. He died on Dec. 14 at the age of 81.
2 of 6  — Throughout his career, launched by Lawrence of Arabia, O'Toole was nominated for eight Oscars.
Throughout his career, launched by Lawrence of Arabia, O'Toole was nominated for eight Oscars.
3 of 6  — O'Toole receives an honorary Oscar at the 75th Academy Awards, presented by actress Meryl Streep, in March 2003.
O'Toole receives an honorary Oscar at the 75th Academy Awards, presented by actress Meryl Streep, in March 2003.
4 of 6  — In 1983, O'Toole stars as Professor Higgins with Canadian actress Margot Kidder as Eliza Doolittle in a U.S. television production of Pygmalion.
In 1983, O'Toole stars as Professor Higgins with Canadian actress Margot Kidder as Eliza Doolittle in a U.S. television production of Pygmalion.
5 of 6  — O'Toole started on the stage in London. In 1960, he stars as Petruchio, with Peggy Ashcroft as Katherine, in Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew", at the Memorial Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.
O'Toole started on the stage in London. In 1960, he stars as Petruchio, with Peggy Ashcroft as Katherine, in Shakespeare's "The Taming of the Shrew", at the Memorial Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, England.
6 of 6  — Lawrence of Arabia is filmed in the Jordanian desert in 1961. The role of T.E. Lawrence would make O'Toole famous.
Lawrence of Arabia is filmed in the Jordanian desert in 1961. The role of T.E. Lawrence would make O'Toole famous.

Blond, blue-eyed and wearing blazing white robes in Lawrence Of Arabia, Peter O'Toole was handsome enough — many said beautiful enough — to carry off the scene in which director David Lean simultaneously made stars of both his title character and his leading man.

The scene: a wrecked train, blown up by Lawrence and surrounded by his Bedouin followers, one of whom has just smashed a news photographer's camera. O'Toole's Lawrence explains that the man thinks the camera will steal his soul. The photographer asks if he can take Lawrence's picture and tells him to "just walk."

So he walks, as the men around him chant his name — and then, responding to their cheers, he leaps atop the train wreck, striding down its length as the wind whips his robes. Silhouetted in the sun, he might as well be a god.

Peter O'Toole died Saturday. He was 81.

The part of T.E. Lawrence — which at one point could have been Marlon Brando's for the asking — earned O'Toole his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Within a few years he had two more nominations — both, oddly enough, for playing King Henry II, who battled Katharine Hepburn in Lion in Winter, and who thought he could outsmart Richard Burton in Becket.

O'Toole was always larger than life, whether playing dreamers and mad romantics on stage, where his classical training made him a matinee idol; or in public, where his drinking and carousing were legendary; or on screen, where he earned another Oscar nomination playing a hard-drinking matinee idol in My Favorite Year — one who liked to make an entrance, even if it meant swinging into a window from a building's roof, as he remembers doing in one of his films. When his handler cautions that that was a movie and this is real life, he pauses for a moment, then asks: "What is the difference?"

That may have seemed a reasonable question to O'Toole, whose off-screen drinking buddies included many of the great actors of his generation: Burton, Trevor Howard and Richard Harris. He outlasted them, despite a medical history that had people counting him out in his 40s.

He once told an interviewer that his only exercise was "walking behind the coffins of my friends who took exercise." But he persevered. In the movie Venus, at age 75, he was charismatic as ever, playing a lusty old actor who realizes there are loose ends in his life he should tie up.

Saying goodbye to his ex-wife (played by Vanessa Redgrave), he notes with a laugh, "We won't live forever."

And after more or less clinching another Oscar nomination with that line, he did what he could to disprove it by making every remaining moment count. Twelve roles in the last seven years of his life — from animated food critic in Ratatouille, to Pope in The Tudors — exuberant every one.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Arts & LifeMorning Edition
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello