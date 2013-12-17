Lizz Winstead: What's That Sound?

Ah, the sounds of the holidays: Jingle bells. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. The sound of reindeer landing on the roof. Or are those zombies with chains about to attack? Hopefully you have a keen ear for this game. Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg welcomed back Lizz Winstead, comedian and co-creator of The Daily Show, as a Very Important Puzzler. We pitted her against a contestant in a game in which they had to reproduce sound effects and music. Relive Tarzan's yell and the Jaws theme like never before.

What are holiday traditions like in the Winstead homestead? "Every year growing up, my mom would set out the manger scene and hide the baby Jesus somewhere in the house," Winstead explained. "And so Christmas Eve began the hunt for Jesus."

Whoever found the baby Jesus won the prize of putting him in the manger. Then, Winstead's mother would bake a birthday cake: angel food (of course) with Cool Whip frosting and M&Ms. "She would light the candles and then we would all sing 'Happy Birthday' to Jesus," said Winstead.

This segment originally aired on December 17, 2013.

