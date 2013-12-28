© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Arts & Life

Day 4: Mind Your Out-of-Date Manners

Published December 28, 2013 at 8:00 AM EST
Day 4: Mind Your Out-of-Date Manners

This is the fourth day ofAsk Me Another 's 12 Days of Xmas series.

The 1960s were a different time. Married couples were separated at formal dinner parties (unless they were newlyweds), women lowered their eyes while they were being toasted, and it was uncouth for men to consume a mixed drink. In this bonus round from Season One, "The Mad Men's Guide To Etiquette," Ask Me Anotherhost Ophira Eisenberg quizzes contestants on shockingly antiquated etiquette rules from the Mad Men era.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Arts & Life