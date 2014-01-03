© 2020 WFAE
NPR Arts & Life

The 'Veronica Mars' Trailer Has Arrived

By Linda Holmes
Published January 3, 2014 at 9:47 AM EST

On March 14, just about a year after it was funded by a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign, the Veronica Mars movie will come to theaters, and you can now see the trailer.

Whatever your feelings about this particular project (and Veronica/Logan, which: uch), seeing this come to fruition so soon after it was crowdfunded is really encouraging and cool, despite the fact that this model will have a lot of things to iron out if it's to be widely adopted.

NPR Arts & Life
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
