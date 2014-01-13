Wordless News: Desegregation On The Docket

Every day, illustrator Maria Fabrizio posts a news-inspired image on her Wordless News blog. This week, all of her pictures will be inspired by stories she hears on Morning Edition.

Today, Debbie Elliott's story caught her ear: It's about a federal judge in Little Rock, Ark., who is considering a deal that would end one of the longest running and most notorious school desegregation cases in the country. Click the audio player to hear the story.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.