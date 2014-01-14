Wordless News: Brits Struggle To Save Beloved Telephone Box

Every day, illustrator Maria Fabrizio posts a news-inspired image on her Wordless News blog. This week, all of her pictures will be inspired by stories she hears on Morning Edition.

Today, Ari Shapiro's story caught her ear: It's about how a race is on to save Britain's beloved crimson phone booths, threatened by the ubiquity of cell phone. The country had 92,000 payphones in 2002; now it has just 48,000.

